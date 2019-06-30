© ANI



Around 4.3 metres long whale shark was washed ashore at the Mukka beach near the National Institute of Technology- Karnataka. The whale has been sent for the post-mortem.An enormous whale shark, around 4.3 metres long was washed ashore at the Mukka beach near the National Institute of Technology- Karnataka.Upon getting information, an expert team comprising of, fisheries college professor A Senthil Vel, fisheries resources department professor H N Anjanayappa and assistant professor of aquatic health department Girisha visited the spot on Saturday. The team then examined the corpse.News agency PTI reported that the Range Forest Officer P Sridhar said the whale shark was 4.3 metres in length. Meanwhile, a post-mortem of the shark will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The carcass will be buried after the post-mortem, Sridhar added.Meanwhile, the experts said that the whale sharks are the largest in the shark species. Presuming that the shark might have deviated from its migratory route and got caught in strong waves and shallow waters which landed it on the coastal area.Similarly, a dead whale was washed up on the shores of Italy's Porto Servo (Sardinia) in April 2019. Scientists and veterinarians were shocked to discover that the whale had been pregnant and it was carrying nearly 50 pounds of plastic trash.The dead whale had plastic filled more than two-thirds of her stomach, the nutrients from her last meal likely never made it into her bloodstream. The plastic trash included fishing nets, fishing lines, plastic bags, plastic pipes, single-use plastic bottles and plastic material regularly used in homes and offices.