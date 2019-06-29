© Press Office of Irkutsk Region Branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief/TASS

surpassing the critical mark of seven meters.

© Press Office of Irkutsk Region Branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief/TASS

According to latest reports, the water rose by 13 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven metersRescuers have evacuated 490 people from the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region after massive floods hit the area, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department told TASS on Saturday."A total of 490 people, including 117 children, were evacuated. A total of 290 people, including 67 children, were accommodated at places of temporary stay," the department said.According to latest reports, the water rose by 13 meters in the region,A total of 887 residential houses were affected, along with 1,771 people. The town's population is around 42,000 people.