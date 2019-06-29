Farmers are planting from airplanes (!) -- and many will be unable to feed their animals come fall after record terrible corn and soybeans plantings. Nils-Axel Morner, a former head of the Paleo-Geophysics and Geodynamics Department warns of imminent global cooling due to a drop in solar activity -- joining the many voices warning about the #GrandSolarMinimum. Start growing your own food now!