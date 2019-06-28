quake
Strong, magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern Mariana Islands' Maug Islands region today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.4

Date-Time 28 Jun 2019 15:51:31 UTC

29 Jun 2019 01:51:31 near epicenter

Location 19.886N 144.406E

Depth 410 km

Distances - 536.6 km (332.7 mi) NNW of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands
- 559.3 km (346.8 mi) NNW of San Jose Village, Northern Mariana Islands
- 704.6 km (436.8 mi) N of Yigo Village, Guam
- 706.2 km (437.9 mi) N of Dededo Village, Guam
- 709.2 km (439.7 mi) N of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Village, Guam