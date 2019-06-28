Earth Changes
Eruption of Russian volcano, dormant for almost 100 years, captured from space
USA TODAY
Thu, 27 Jun 2019 19:26 UTC
In striking photos captured by satellites and astronauts on the International Space Station, smoke billows from the volcano on Raikoke, northeast of Japan. The uninhabited island saw its first volcanic eruption since 1924.
The photos released this week by NASA show volcanic plumes that rarely rise from the stratovolcano, which is almost a half-mile wide and 650 feet deep.
Raikoke is a tiny island of not even 2 square miles in the Sea of Okhotsk and has been under Russia's control since World War II.
The eruption consisted of at least nine explosions and lasted into the evening, according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program.
The ash plumes containing large amounts of sulfur dioxide rose as high as 42,700 feet, or 8 miles. Lightning was detected in the plumes as they drifted east and northeast, the report said.
By the next day, barely any ash remained visible to satellites, according to the NASA Earth Observatory.
"What a spectacular image. It reminds me of the classic Sarychev Peak astronaut photograph of an eruption in the Kuriles from about 10 years ago," said Simon Carn, a volcanologist at Michigan Tech.
Before the eruption in 1924, the Raikoke volcano hadn't erupted since 1778, according to NASA.
- NASA rover on Mars detects spike of methane gas, possible sign of living microbes
- Hemp houses could be greener, fire-resistant and built like Lego
Aristotle thought that the brain exists merely to cool blood and is not involved in the process of thinking. This is true only of certain persons.
Germany needs energy and resources, both can't be delivered by the US. It has faced sanctions and the US threatened it directly by sanctions on...
Navy personnel created an excellent video documentary about what they saw and how it really looked on the immediately confiscated military record...
Well it sure as hell didn't "evolve" flightlessness, it devolved into that state. More proof that neodarwinian mechanisms are only capable of...
SOTTites know this; but your average, dumbed down Westerners, do not have a wide base of basic knowledge that they would have had if they had been...
"Listen up, baby girl ... if you didn't want the silent treatment, you shouldn't have asked me about the role of Israel in American foreign...
Comment: According to Marina Chibisova, a senior researcher at the laboratory of volcanology and volcanic danger at the Institute of Marine Geology and Geophysics of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the eruption of the Raikok volcano on the eponymous Kuril island resulted in the death of flora and fauna in the region.
"The flora and fauna of the island, which was restored after the last eruption of Raikoke in 1924, was destroyed by pyroclastic flows and ash falls," she said.
Post apocalyptic photos of Raikoke eruption on June 22, 2019.