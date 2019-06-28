An American tourist was killed Wednesday in a shark attack in the Bahamas.The Royal Bahamas Police Force announced that the woman, identified as Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California, was attacked shortly after 2 p.m. near Rose Island as she was snorkeling.According to Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle, Lindsey was attacked by three sharks and suffered bites to her arms, legs and buttocks. Her right arm was bitten off, he said.Rolle said Lindsey was on the snorkeling expedition with her family, including her parents, when the attack occurred.He said her family spotted the sharks and yelled out to Lindsey, but she didn't hear them in time.After being taken to shore, Lindsey was taken to a hospital in New Providence, where she was pronounced dead.Rolle said her body will be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau, where an autopsy will be performed. The U.S. Embassy will then assist in transporting Lindsey's body to California."The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the government and the people of the Bahamas, expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence," the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas said in a statement.Rose Island is a small piece of land just northeast of Nassau.The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public following the fatal shark attack.The Department of Fisheries will also do an assessment to determine if the water is safe.It's unclear what kind of sharks were involved in the attack.