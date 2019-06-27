quake
A 6.4 magnitude quake has struck off the Kermadec Islands in the Pacific, but there were no immediate reports of damage in an area frequently hit by quakes.

The tremor, first measured at 6.6, hit 159km southwest of Raoul island, the US Geological Survey said.

New Zealand's Civil Defence has not yet commented on whether the quake would affect New Zealand.

Source: Reuters