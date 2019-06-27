A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. Pacific time two miles from La Esperanza, Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said.According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Puerto Armuelles, 12 miles from La Concepcion, 24 miles from David and 24 miles from Pedregal.In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.