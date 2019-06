© DriveBC



For the second day in a row, late spring snow has hit the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines.Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada posted to Twitter saying there was a "cool airmass" bringing snow to the area."Showers/flurries will end this evening," the tweet added.On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area saying there wasThe special weather statement ended that afternoon and another has not been issued since.On Tuesday, forecasters warned of thunderstorms in the area, and that hail was possible closer to the Alberta border.