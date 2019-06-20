flood
A heavy downpour caused severe flooding in parts of eastern Poland on 19 June, 2019, leaving communities cut off.

Flooding affected areas of Janów Lubelski County, Lublin Voivodeship (province), in particular the neighbouring villages of Wierzchowiska Pierwsze and Wierzchowiska Drugie, both in the district of Modliborzyce. Local media said the area was cut off by flood water for some time on 19 June and the villages were left isolated. Both villages are situated along the Sanna River, a tributary of the Vistula.

The governor of Lublin, Przemysław Czarnek, visited the area. In a statement he said that 18 people have been evacuated and were staying in temporary accommodation at the local fire station, or with neighbours.


Local authorities said that around 100 homes have suffered damage, along with several roads. Electricity and drinking water supplies have been interrupted. Dozens of fire service and military personnel are working in the area.

