Social media

Jako pierwsi publikujemy zdjęcia z podtopionych dzisiaj #Wierzchowiska w pow. janowskim. Fot: Hubert Ryfiński/Modliborzyce pic.twitter.com/CHFu26wOST — meteoprognoza.pl🇵🇱 💯 (@MeteoprognozaPL) June 19, 2019



Na miejscu zdarzenia w gm. #Modliborzyce pow. janowski #lubelskie jest już @wojewodaCzarnek. Na podst. inf. Starosty stwierdzono podtopienie ok. 100 gospodarstw. Ewakuowano 18 osob. Zniszczony zostal kilkudziesieciometrowy odcinek drogi powiatowej. Trudno jeszcze oszacować straty pic.twitter.com/QIYmJSRiQp — Marek Wieczerzak 🇵🇱 (@MarekWieczerzak) June 19, 2019



Huge amounts of hail on Półwysep Helski (Hel Peninsula), north Poland today, June 20th! Report: Michal Cis via Kataklizmy w Polsce i na świecie pic.twitter.com/S4qx4RZZpb — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 20, 2019



Flooding affected areas of Janów Lubelski County, Lublin Voivodeship (province), in particular the neighbouring villages of Wierzchowiska Pierwsze and Wierzchowiska Drugie, both in the district of Modliborzyce. Local media said the area was cut off by flood water for some time on 19 June and the villages were left isolated. Both villages are situated along the Sanna River, a tributary of the Vistula.The governor of Lublin, Przemysław Czarnek, visited the area. In a statement he said that 18 people have been evacuated and were staying in temporary accommodation at the local fire station, or with neighbours.Local authorities said that around 100 homes have suffered damage, along with several roads. Electricity and drinking water supplies have been interrupted. Dozens of fire service and military personnel are working in the area.