© Christopher Lowry



Scientists have isolated a unique molecular pattern that might one day enable a 'stress vaccine' to exist for real - and they found it hidden inside a bacterium that thrives in dirt. Mycobacterium vaccae is a non-pathogenic bacterium that lives in soil, and has shown considerable promise in health research; now, a new study may have finally figured out why."That has put us at higher risk for inflammatory disease and stress-related psychiatric disorders."Lowry has been researching M. vaccae for years, finding in a previous study that injecting mice with a heat-killed preparation of the bacterium prevented the emergence of stress-induced reactions in the animals.But until now, nobody was sure what was it in M. vaccae that could be responsible for such effects."One of the burning questions is, essentially, what are the critical components of the bacteria that seem to benefit the host?" Lowry told The Denver Post "It seems that these bacteria we co-evolved with have a trick up their sleeve," says Lowry "When they get taken up by immune cells, they release these lipids that bind to this receptor and shut off the inflammatory cascade."A lot more work would need to be done to see if the same effect could be replicated in humans. If it can, the researchers say this discovery could help eventually develop a 'stress vaccine' to help people in high-stress professions that place them at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder.That's still a long way off, as the research stands now. Lowry is rather optimistic however, estimating it might only be 10 to 15 years before such a treatment is available; if he's right, we'll have bugs in the dirt to thank."We used to think that microbacteria weren't an important part of the human microbiome," Lowry told The Denver Post "The power of nature continues to amaze and surprise us as scientists and we look forward to learning more."The findings are reported in Psychopharmacology