A five-year-old boy in Basilan in southern Philippines died a day after being savagely attacked by stray dogs as officials took steps to address feral canine assaults on the local populace.Reports reaching Manila said the boy was out walking on the streets of Aguada in Isabela City on Sunday evening when about ten stray dogs mauled him. The victim, a Muslim, was later taken to a hospital in Zamboanga City for treatment, but died on Tuesday morning due to his injuries.Mayor-elect Sitti Djalia "Dadah" Turabin-Hataman said the matter should be immediately addressed as there was an apparent proliferation of stray dogs in the cityAs mayor-elect, this incident calls for our attention to the issue. During our barangay (village) visits and consultations before the elections, some sectors have already raised the problems caused by stray dogs particularly on the littering of garbage," she said.In the Philippines, the matter concerning stray dogs is left for local government units to address. Some city and municipal organs conduct animal control activities to keep canines and felines in check, but most officials shrug aside the issue.Under the provisions of the country's laws governing animals and pets, local government units are mandated to apprehend and impound stray dogs.