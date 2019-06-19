over 30 incidents of flooding on the islands of Terceira and São Jorge.

MAJOR floods in San Bartolomeu (Terceira island), the Azores yesterday, June 16th. Report: Meteo Tras os Montes pic.twitter.com/bkhSDNPnZj — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 17, 2019



Civil Protection of the Azores Islands (Serviço Regional de Proteção Civil e Bombeiros dos Açores - SRPCBA) reportedRaging flash floods swept through streets on 16 June, 2019, damaging homes and vehicles. The worst hit area was the municipality of Angra do Heroísmo on Terceira Island, where 30 of 36 incidents occurred. SRPCBA said that most of the recorded incidents were promptly resolved by Angra do Heroísmo fire service, along with teams from civil protection and other local emergency services. Nine people were evacuated from their homes in the municipality.Other affected areas included Praia da Vitória on Terceira Island, and Calheta on São Jorge. Wind damage was also reported on the island of Santa Maria.The Azores is an archipelago composed of nine volcanic islands in the North Atlantic Ocean and an autonomous region of Portugal.