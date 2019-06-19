© Getty Images / LdF

The use of the US dollar presents risks and more nations are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business, according to the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin.He called US currency an anachronism of the modern world economy, accusing Washington of using sanctions as a political tool.Talking at an international meeting of security representatives in the Russian city of Ufa, the head of Russian intelligence said:Naryshkin added: "The monopoly position of the dollar in international economic relations has become anachronistic. Gradually, the dollar is becoming toxic."Russia has taken concrete steps towards de-dollarizing the economy. So far, Moscow has managed to partially phase out the dollar from its exports, signing currency-swap agreements with a number of countries, including China, India, and Iran. Russia has recently proposed using the euro instead of the US dollar in trade with the European Union.