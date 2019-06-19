The morning after hot, dry conditions helped build four fires in the south and central Okanagan, there's plenty of rain this morning —The weather service is calling for a cloudy day in the Okanagan and Kamloops today, June 19. They're calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers today — it's already raining through much of the region this morning — thought just a 30 per cent chance of rain in Penticton.