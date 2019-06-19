The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Philippines says that over 45,000 people have been displaced by flooding on Mindanao Island.Most of those displaced (44,955 people / 8,991 families) are in Datu Salibo and Sultan Sa Barongis municipalities in Maguindanao Province.DWSD said, "The rapid change of the weather condition including the heavy rain has been experienced in some part of Maguindano Province. On 06 June 2019 and 09 June 2019, Municipalities of Datu Saibo and Sultan Sa Barongis were two of the reported affected municipalities of flooding due to heavy rainfall."Around 1,000 people have also been displaced in nearby Midsayap in Cotabato Province, where 8 houses have been damaged. Midsayap is about 10km north of Datu Saibo, on the opposite side of the Tamontaka River.The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) is providing emergency assistance to the affected families