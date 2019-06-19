A 37-year-old farmer and father of two young children, sadly died from a lightning strike in Korinthos yesterday afternoon, in front of his own father, who was with him at the time the tragedy took place.The local community of Gouras, in the mountainous area of Korinthos, have been left shattered by the news of 37-year-old farmer Panagiotis Karadima's death, as the man was in his field collecting hay along with his father and worker when lightning hit.The farmer went to his field along with his father and an assistant to pick up the hay bales as they feared the torrential rain would destroy them, leaving their farm animals hungry.Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the 37-year-old climbed his trailer to move the hay bales and protect them from the heavy rainfall. Just as they were nearly finished, the area suddenly lit up and a lightning strike fell on the man, who died in front of his father's eyes.Both his father and worker tried to help him, but his death was instantaneous.Family and locals from the village have been left deeply saddened and say the 37-year-old will be remembered as a wonderful man who was always willing to help everyone.