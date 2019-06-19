Standing water is seen near a tractor in Woodford County, Ill., June 13, 2019.
Farmers across the nation--and indeed the world--are calling out in unison about a catastrophic growing season. Many are "cold and wet." Others are suffering from violent hailstorms. All are more volatile as the growing zones shift. Ensure your family's food security going forward: start growing your own food today.


