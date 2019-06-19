At least four people died after a flash flood swept away Trabzon, a Black Sea province in northern Turkey, interior minister said on June 19."We have reached bodies of four people," Süleyman Soylu said over the flood in the Araklı district."The efforts of the institutions continue in coordination with our governorship. We will be in the flood zone to observe ongoing works," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also said on Twitter.Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and all other rescue teams have been dispatched to the region, he added.Source: Anadolu Agency