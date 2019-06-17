© Ashley Cooper/SpecialistStoc/Rex/Shutterstock



The SMB (Surface Mass Balance) from Sept 2017 to Aug 2018 has been the highest in 20 years, thanks to exceptional snowfall last winter and the lowest melt rate for 17 years in summer 2018.The Modern Maximum is over, welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum.Greenland's surface has gained more thanover the past two years.The usual fraudsters continue their hysterical lies - Greenland is melting away, the world is on fire, we're all choking on too much plant food - and my new favourite, "climate change will make insects hungrier."But we know the truth.Prepare.GSM