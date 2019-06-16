The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management has cleared New Zealand of a second tsunami threat following another earthquake near the Kermadec Islands.The second earthquake struck shortly before 5.30pm."There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.6 Kermadec Islands region earthquake," MCDEM said on Twitter."Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ."Earlier today, MCDEM cleared New Zealand of a tsunami threat minutes after issuing a beach warning following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands.A Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesman said there may be some strong currents but there was nothing to indicate a threat to life and safety in New Zealand.Tidal gauges at Raoul Island, which lay between the epicentre and New Zealand, had shown good news, he said.Raoul Island is home to a Department of Conservation (DOC) station.A DOC spokeswoman confirmed all seven staff based on Raoul Island were safe and accounted for.