In 2011, the Finnish Tourist Board ran a campaign that used silence as a marketing 'product'. They sought to entice people to visit Finland and experience the beauty of this silent land. They released a series of photographs of single figures in the nature and used the slogan "Silence, Please". A tag line was added by Simon Anholt, an international country branding consultant, "No talking, but action."Eva Kiviranta the manager of the social media for VisitFinland.com said: "We decided, instead of saying that it's really empty and really quiet and nobody is talking about anything here, let's embrace it and make it a good thing".Finland may be on to something very big. You could be seeing the very beginnings of using silence as a selling point as silence may be becoming more and more attractive. As the world around becomes increasingly loud and cluttered you may find yourself seeking out the reprieve that silent places and silence have to offer. This may be a wise move as studies are showing that silence is much more important to your brains than you might think.A 2013 study on mice published in the journal Brain, Structure and Function used differed types of noise and silence and monitored the effect the sound and silence had on the brains of the mice.The growth of new cells in the brain does not necessarily translate to tangible health benefits. However, in this instance, researcher Imke Kirste says that the cells appeared to become functioning neurons.In this sense silence can quite literally grow your brain.A 2001 study defined a "default mode" of brain function that showed that even when the brain was "resting" it was perpetually active internalizing and evaluating information.Follow-up research found that the default mode is also used during the process of self-reflection."When the brain rests it is able to integrate internal and external information into 'a conscious workspace,'" said Moran and colleagues.When you are not distracted by noise or goal-orientated tasks, there appears to be a quiet time that allows your conscious workspace to process things. During these periods of silence, your brain has the freedom it needs to discover its place in your internal and external world.The default mode helps you think about profound things in an imaginative way.As Herman Melville once wrote,A study that was published in 2002 in Psychological Science (Vol. 13, No. 9) examined the effects that the relocation of Munich's airport had on children's health and cognition. Gary W. Evans, a professor of human ecology at Cornell University notes that children who are exposed to noise develop a stress response that causes them to ignore the noise.Silence seems to have the opposite effect of the brain to noise. While noise may cause stress and tension silence releases tension in the brain and body. A study published in the journal Heart discovered thatBut it is not all bad news. It is possible for the brain to restore its finite cognitive resources.Traveling to Finland may just well be on your list of things to do. There you may find the silence you need to help your brain. Or, if Finland is a bit out of reach for now, you could simply take a quiet walk in a peaceful place in your neighborhood. This might prove to do you and your brain a world of good.[1] Nautil US: This Is Your Brain on Silence [2] HuffPost: Why Silence Is So Good For Your Brain [3] American Psychological Association: Silence Please [4] Heart.: Cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory changes induced by different types of music in musicians and non‐musicians: the importance of silence [5] Journal of Environmental Psychology: The Restorative Benefits of Nature: Toward an Integrative Framework