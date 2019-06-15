This bright meteor overflew Toledo and Madrid on 2019 June 15 at 3:48 local time (equivalent to 1:48 universal time). It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 80,000 km/h. It began over the province of Toledo at an altitude of about 86 km, and ended at a height of around 39 km over Madrid.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva), operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), and Sevilla.