This year we've seen a sugar maple moon, a super wolf blood moon - even a rare super worm moon, which apparently is a thing. Now we've got a solar halo.If the sun is visible where you are on Friday, you might notice a strange ring around it. The ring is called a 22-degree halo, because its radius is about 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.Weather folklore says a ring around the moon means rain is coming soon, and that does sometimes play out because cirrus clouds do come a day or so ahead of some low-pressure systems, which can bring precipitation, according to Texas A&M.Potential rain sounds like a regular weather day in Newfoundland and Labrador, you might think - but apparently