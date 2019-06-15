temps uk cold 2019
It's been a truly miserable run-up to summer for folks in the UK so far, with official data revealing England is currently on for it's 17th coldest June in records dating back to 1659.

The Central England Temperature (CET) record measures the monthly mean surface air temperatures for the Midlands region of England, and is the longest series of monthly temperature observations in existence.

It's current mean reading for June 2019 (provisional to the 14th) is 12.6C (54.7F) - that's 1C below the historically cool 1961-1990 average, the current standard period of reference for climatological data used by the WMO.

In recent years, only the June's of 1991, 1977 and 1971 ran colder. Before that, you have to back to 1923, 1916, 1908, 1906, 1860, 1823, 1821, 1749, 1745, 1725, 1705, 1698 and 1689 to find cooler months of June.

This month's cold temperatures and reduced sunlight hours will have already hampered the growth of many open-field crops, which in turn will pile further pressure on already surging commodity markets following the inclement-weather-related planting issues in Australia, America, Africa and China.

In addition, 2019's frigid June comes on the back of an historically cool May.

Last month came in an 11.1C - or bang on average against the cold period of 1961-1990:


Furthermore, mid-range forecasts for the UK suggest the anomalous cold won't dissipate anytime soon, and there's a good chance the CET for June could finish up below 12.6C (54.7F).

Latest GFS runs reveal, after a brief two day reprieve early next week, that the chilly conditions look set to prevail for the rest of the month, eventually infecting northern, central and southern Europe by the final week of June - likely affecting key growing regions there, too:
GFS TEMP ANOMALY (C) for JUNE 27

The cold times are returning, as the sun enters it's next Grand Solar Minimum cycle.

Historical documentation forewarns that periods of prolonged solar decline lead to shorter growing seasons, crop losses, and eventually famines.

Prepare.

Grow your own.