Earth Changes
Cars plunge into river as bridge collapses in southern China
Sky News
Fri, 14 Jun 2019 09:48 UTC
Two people are missing after a road bridge plunged into a river and sent two vehicles into the water in southern China.
Heyuan city police said the 120-metre (390-foot) section collapsed early on Friday morning.
China's Xinhua News Agency said two nearby security guards rescued a 44-year-old man but two other people are still missing.
Dramatic footage aired on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge, which spans the Dongjiang river in Guangdong province, falling apart within seconds.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation but it came as southern China was battered by heavy rain which has brought flooding. At least 61 people have died.
In Longyan City in the Fujian Province, a landslide swept cars away and one man was trapped in his vehicle.
'Night-shining' clouds above London, England, 9 June 2019
If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed.
- Mark Twain
