Two people are missing after a road bridge plunged into a river and sent two vehicles into the water in southern China.Heyuan city police said the 120-metre (390-foot) section collapsed early on Friday morning.China's Xinhua News Agency said two nearby security guards rescued a 44-year-old man but two other people are still missing.Dramatic footage aired on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge, which spans the Dongjiang river in Guangdong province, falling apart within seconds.In Longyan City in the Fujian Province, a landslide swept cars away and one man was trapped in his vehicle.