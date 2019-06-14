170 sheep and goat perished after lightning struck Trana village of Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, police said.An official said that a police team and officials from veterinary department were rushed to the far-flung village of Trana after information was received."170 sheep and goats were found dead due to lightning and thunderstorms on Wednesday night in the village which borders Gool tehsil," said Ranjeet Singh, in charge officer police post Khari.He said the livestock belonged to Nazir Ahmad, son of Abdul Majid, resident of Dhanour Arnas Reasi, Juma, son of Aziz R/O Dhanour Arnas Reasi, Abul Rehman Lone son of Abdul Sattar Lone R/O Trana Khari Banihal and Lala Bakarwal, son of Tosha Bakarwal Jhandi Thakra Kote Reasi.