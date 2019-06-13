Damaged crop
The recent heavy rain and gusts of wind registered in El Cibao have affected plantain and cassava plantations in the region. According to data provided by the Northcentral Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture, 32,000 tasks of plantains were affected, 13,997 of which were totally destroyed, and some 373 cassava fields were damaged.

The affected communities include Rancho Viejo, Maguey, Tablon de Villa Tapia, Barranca, Bacui, Sabaneta, and Yerbas.

Producers told the agricultural authorities that went to Cibao that the natural phenomena had caused great losses. In the coming days, the Minister of Agriculture, engineer Osmar Benitez, is expected to give aid to the aforementioned parties.

Source: elnuevodiario.com.do