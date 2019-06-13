© CC0 Public Domain

Spending at least two hours a week in nature may be a crucial threshold for promoting health and well-being, according to a new large-scale study.Research led by the University of Exeter, published in Scientific Reports and funded by NIHR, found that people who spend at least 120 minutes in nature a week are significantly more likely to report good health and higher psychological well-being than those who don't visit nature at all during an average week. However,Dr. Mat White, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the study, said: "It's well known that getting outdoors in nature can be good for people's health and well-being but until now we've not been able to say how much is enough. The majority of nature visits in this research took place within just two miles of home so even visiting local urban greenspaces seems to be a good thing.There is growing evidence that merely living in a greener neighbourhood can be good for health, for instance by reducing air pollution. The data for the current research came from Natural England's Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment Survey, the world's largest study collecting data on people's weekly contact with the natural world.Co-author of the research, Professor Terry Hartig of Uppsala University in Sweden said:The current findings offer valuable support to health practitioners in making recommendations about spending time in nature to promote basic health and well-being, similar to guidelines for weekly physical".The full paper is entitled "Spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature is associated with good health and well-being", published in Scientific Reports.