© Peng Zhaozhi/Xinhua



Six people have died and one is missing after heavy rains and flooding in southeastern China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.Xinhua said thatMore than 100 houses have been destroyed.Authorities were distributing cotton quilts, bamboo mats and other relief supplies in the affected areas.Emergency management officials told Xinhua that rains starting this past week had caused flooding in four cities including Nanning and Guilin.Source: The Associated Press