Troopers said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 271.
The man, 45, was struck by lightning and crashed after leaving the roadway, troopers said.
An FHP spokesperson said the lightning struck the man's helmet and shattered it.
This is what's left of a 45 year old man's helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019
Troopers said an off-duty Virginia State trooper witnessed the lightning strike.
The accident caused a traffic back-up as troopers investigated the death.