This is what's left of a 45 year old man's helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019



A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he was struck by lightning on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Troopers said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 271.The man, 45, was struck by lightning and crashed after leaving the roadway, troopers said.Troopers said an off-duty Virginia State trooper witnessed the lightning strike.The accident caused a traffic back-up as troopers investigated the death.