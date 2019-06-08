Rescue workers by the capsized boat in France
© AFP
Rescue workers by the capsized boat.
Storm Miguel hit the western part of France on Friday, bringing winds of up to 100 km/h and heavy rain.

As the waves battered the seas, three members of a French lifeboat crew died after their vessel capsized off Tanchet aux Sables-d'Olonne in the Vendée.

The crew had been going to the rescue of a fishing boat which got into difficulties in the treacherous seas.

People in the western part of France were ordered to stay away from the coast as the storm continued to move north throughout the day.


A total of eight départements are on an orange alert for storms, and the warning lasts until 6am on Saturday.

The areas affected are Charente-Maritime, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Maine-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Vendée and Vienne.