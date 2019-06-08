© REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez



US President Donald Trump has said that a deal has been struck with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants into the US. Punitive tariffs on Mexican goods that were due to come into effect Monday have been 'suspended indefinitely.'"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump tweeted Friday.He said that the agreement would allow to "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," without providing details.A high-ranking Mexican delegation arrived in the US on Wednesday to thrash out an agreement after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods, starting at five percent. He called Mexico an "abuser" of the US for its supposed reluctance to stop caravans of illegal migrants streaming to the US-Mexican border.Trump repeatedly said that the US would follow through with the threat unless the deal is reached by Monday. The tariffs were supposed to increase by five percent each month until the binding document is signed, ultimately soaring to 25 percent in October.Mexico, which initially said it would retaliate against Washington's threats of new levies, appears to have quickly capitulated, striking a reconciliatory tone and cracking down on Central American migrants travelling through its territory to the US. On Thursday, the Mexican government announced that it would freeze two dozen bank accounts allegedly linked to illegal migrants, and unveiled plans to beef up security at its southern border.Just earlier in the day, the chances of clinching a deal before weekend seemed slim. Marc Short, an aide to US Vice President Mike Pence, who led the US delegation at the talks, saying that Mexico's proposals were "insufficient."Martha Barcena Coqui, the Mexican ambassador to the US, tweeted that the agreement was reached after a grueling 12-hour long discussion on Friday and would see Mexico strengthen the implementation of its own migration laws. The diplomat said that