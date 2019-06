June 12, 2018

There was one death after a car was swept away on a flooded roadYesterday was the rainiest day on record in the city of León, Guanajuato, since the city started recording rainfall in 1961.Wednesday's rainfall totaled 88.8 millimeters,But yesterday's record-breaking downpour took place over just seven hours between midnight and 7:00am, andaccording to Everardo Lozano Enríquez, head of hydrology at the municipality's water and sewer department.The weather claimed one casualty — a man drowned while trapped in his car after it was swept off the road into a drainage canal.Lozano said the rain will likely continue, but with less intensity.He explained that it was caused by low-pressure system in central Mexico, which could also likely lead to electrical storms in León in the days ahead.The rains also dumped half a million cubic meters of water into the El Palote dam near León, but Lozano said there is no risk of the dam overflowing because it is only at 64% capacity.Flooding is often caused by drains plugged with garbage, which was the case in León's Colonia Santo Domingo. But a "crew" went to work to repair them.About half a dozen children cleared at least five drain grates using their bare hands and a broom to allow the water to drain from the flooded streets.with less intense rain in 12 others.Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)