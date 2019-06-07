© Getty Images / Dimitri Otis

The role of the US dollar as a reserve currency should be reconsidered since it has become Washington's political weapon, Russian President Vladimir Putin told participants at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.The Russian president added that US actions undermine the advantages created by the Bretton Woods system, thus "trust in the US dollar is falling."While the US loves to talk about freedom and equality, including in relation to trade, it tries to spread its jurisdiction to the rest of the world and uses all means necessary to keep its dominance, according to the Russian president.