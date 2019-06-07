Fire services and civil protection have been responding to flooding in the country since 31 May, carrying out flood prevention, pumping and flood clearance. Around 200 homes and other buildings have been damaged. The Ministry of Interior said that emergency services have carried out interventions in 23 counties in total, with evacuations and rescues carried out in Arges, Arad, Bihor, Buzău, Botoșani and Timiș over the last few days.
Four people were saved from a car trapped in flood water in Lăpuşnic, Timiş county. In Botoșani County, 3 people were rescued from floods in Stroeşti, and another in Câmpeni.
Around 150 people were evacuated from a flooded kindergarten in Bascov, Argeş County, and around 50 people were evacuated in Todireni, Botoşani County, due to flooding from the Sitna River.
Romania's National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INGHA) reported that several rivers were at Yellow Alert across the country, and at Orange Alert level in the south west of the country, including the Bega Veche River in Timiş county and the Bega, Bârzava, Moraviţa rivers in Timiş and Caraş Severin counties.
