Major floods in Slănic, Prahova, Romania yesterday, June 4th! Report: Adriana Ana Puiu / @Meteoplus pic.twitter.com/2ObL9DvpGO — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 5, 2019



Major floods in Sebesel, Alba, Romania today, June 1st. Report: Jurnal de Vreme pic.twitter.com/lVA8QxPEMz — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 1, 2019



A very close lightning strike in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Jun 2nd. video via Thanks to Антон Петров for the report! pic.twitter.com/eN8EccB8S0 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 3, 2019



The Ministry of Interior in Romania reports that 8 people were rescued from floods and over 260 people have been evacuated in 6 counties of the country.Fire services and civil protection have been responding to flooding in the country since 31 May, carrying out flood prevention, pumping and flood clearance. Around 200 homes and other buildings have been damaged.with evacuations and rescues carried out in Arges, Arad, Bihor, Buzău, Botoșani and Timiș over the last few days.Around 150 people were evacuated from a flooded kindergarten in Bascov, Argeş County, and around 50 people were evacuated in Todireni, Botoşani County, due to flooding from the Sitna River.Romania's National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INGHA) reported that several rivers were at Yellow Alert across the country, and at Orange Alert level in the south west of the country, including the Bega Veche River in Timiş county and the Bega, Bârzava, Moraviţa rivers in Timiş and Caraş Severin counties.