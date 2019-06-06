Flooding in Plovdiv, Bulgaria today, May 31st! Report: Meteo Balkans pic.twitter.com/JC059Ji2vW — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 31, 2019



Bulgaria's weather forecasters have issued a warning of a risk of floods in the evening hours of June 3 and the early morning of June 4.For June 4, the "Code Yellow" warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 15 districts in Bulgaria because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain. The districts include Sofia - both the city and the district - and Plovdiv, and are all in the western half of Bulgaria.On June 3, a partial state of emergency was declared in Gorna Oryahovitsa municipality because of complications caused by the heavy rain.A partial state of emergency also was declared in five mayoralties in Opan municipality in the Stara Zagora district on June 3.In the village of Srednogorovo in the Stara Zagora district on June 2,Karlovo has issued a warning of potentially hazardous weather, with authorities advising that more thunderstorms and drenching rain are on the way.