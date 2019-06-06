Nancy Pelosi
© Reuters / Yuri Gripas
"I don't want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison," said Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal), in a meeting with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and other top Democrats, according to Politico.

Politico reports that in the meeting were present the House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

A Pelosi spokesperson told the New York Post the lawmakers "had a productive meeting about the state of play with the Mueller report. They agreed to keep all options on the table and continue to move forward with an aggressive hearing and legislative strategy, as early as next week, to address the president's corruption and abuses of power uncovered in the report."

The spokesperson did not directly address whether Pelosi made the remark about Trump that was attributed to her.

