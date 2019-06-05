Devastating floods hit Ghat District in south west Libya on 03 June, 2019.
© Government of Ghat District
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Libya reports at least 2 people have died and many are displaced after major flooding in Ghat District in south-western Libya.

Flooding struck on 03 June, 2019, after a period of heavy rain. Local authorities said that as much as 70% of the city was under flood water, forcing over 500 families to leave damaged or flooded homes.


The government of Ghat District said that the flooding had caused significant losses in public and private property and the interruption of communication and electricity in most areas. Wide areas of the city have been without drinking water or electricity for 2 days.

UNOCHA said that urgent humanitarian aid is required including food, non-food items and temporary shelter.

Unstable weather conditions in the area are likely to continue.

