Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala, India - Authorities on high alert following outbreak last year
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 12:02 UTC
The first case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in the southern Indian state of Kerala after a 23-year-old man tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. The same virus claimed the lives of 17 people last year in Kerala, a coastal state in southern India. A state government source said four districts of the state are currently on high alert.
Initial reports suggest at least five people have been hospitalised in Kerala's Ernakulam district; 27 people are under close observation in the city of Thrissur and several others have also been under observation in Kollam and Idukki regions.
In a media briefing, State Health Minister Shailaja said on Tuesday that of the 86 patients inspected, two had been admitted, and the two nurses who treated one of the patients have already shown the initial symptoms: a sore throat and a fever.
Following the confirmation that one person had contracted the Nipah virus, India's Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan deployed a six-member team to the state for epidemiological investigation protocol and contact tracing for the early detection of suspects, testing protocols for the suspects and reviewing the isolation facilities. The The Health Ministry has deployed a team to Ernakullam from the National Institute of Virology in Pune with Monoclonal Antibodies.
The present outbreak of Nipah virus follows three earlier outbreaks reported in 2001, 2007 and 2018 in the country. The first two outbreaks were reported in the eastern state of West Bengal. Nipah has killed a total of 260 people since 1998 in Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia.
Nipah virus was first detected in a Malaysian village in 1998. Last year, the WHO appreciated Kerala's swift response to contain Nipah. Pigs have been an intermediate host of the Nipah disease, according to the WHO, but bats are, in fact, the natural hosts of the disease.
