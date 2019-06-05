© CC0

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent it.The first case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in the southern Indian state of Kerala after a 23-year-old man tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. The same virus claimed the lives of 17 people last year in Kerala, a coastal state in southern India. A state government source said four districts of the state are currently on high alert.In a media briefing, State Health Minister Shailaja said on Tuesday that of the 86 patients inspected, two had been admitted, and theFollowing the confirmation that one person had contracted the Nipah virus, India's Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan deployed a six-member team to the state for epidemiological investigation protocol and contact tracing for the early detection of suspects, testing protocols for the suspects and reviewing the isolation facilities. The The Health Ministry has deployed a team to Ernakullam from the National Institute of Virology in Pune with Monoclonal Antibodies.The present outbreak of Nipah virus followsin the country. The first two outbreaks were reported in the eastern state of West Bengal. NipahNipah virus was first detected in a Malaysian village in 1998. Last year, the WHO appreciated Kerala's swift response to contain Nipah.