- Governments globally expecting civil unrest from food prices- How governments will control the masses during the Grand Solar Minimum- 2021 the world wakes up to the fact that the Grand Solar Minimum is here- UK fake Warmest Easter ever report- Tracking you through social media and credit card spending habits- Massive influx of dark energies as people begin to fear the GSM- Newfoundland Canada abandons agriculture as it is becoming too difficult to farm any longer- USA restaurant surcharges to combat climate changeDavid DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.