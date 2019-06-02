The oranges of the San Francisco neighbourhood of Villa Floria are surrounded by water.

The oranges of the San Francisco neighbourhood of Villa Florida are surrounded by water.
The continuous rains in the Department of Misiones have severely affected agricultural crops. According to data from the Department of Agrarian Extension (DEAG), 450 to 500 millimeters of rainfall were recorded between May 5 and the 10.

The most affected districts have been San Ignacio, Santa Maria, and Santa Rosa, which lost almost all of their vegetables, manioc, and rice harvests.

Fortunately, the rains took place at a time in which there aren't many plantings and affected the cassava the most. The rains also affected vegetable, tomato, and bell pepper crops in some areas.

Due to the constant rain the vegetables suffered attacks from mites. Lettuce and strawberry crops are suffering from delays in growth.

