The spouts were seen in Florida and Alabama, according to photos and videos posted online.
The National Weather Service in Mobile said the waterspouts were produced by showers that rolled through the area this morning.
WATERSPOUT ALERT:— Allen Strum (@WEARAllenStrum) May 31, 2019
Via Serenity Jones who says this waterspout formed near Lillian, Alabama Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/IzeRzLZOU0
Waterspout near @cityorangebeach as viewed from Blue Angel Naval Recreation Campground... Photos by Emily White Burnham. @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/qZ8wkga7cq— Spinks Megginson (@rzweather) May 31, 2019
Waterspout this morning at Grayton Beach... photos from @sammartinomichael (IG) pic.twitter.com/WMobvMJSVE— James Spann (@spann) May 31, 2019
Waterspout near Santa Rosa Beach this morning... photo from Ben Smith pic.twitter.com/CKM00K4wRN— James Spann (@spann) May 31, 2019
@spann Perdido Key pic.twitter.com/CC89x4ScaC— JUSTIN GRAY (@JUSTINGRAY82) May 31, 2019