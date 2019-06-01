12 people are dead, plus the gunman, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police .

. The victims were found on three floors of the municipal building and one victim was found shot in car outside building .

. Four people were transported to local hospitals, more may have self-transported.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was a city employee.

What we know so far:At least 12 people are dead,, and four injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building, authorities said. The gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with police, who rushed to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time.A local police officer was wounded while confronting the gunman. Chief James Cervera said in a news conference Friday that the officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest. Cervera pledged to visit the wounded officer by the end of the night.Police did not release the identity of the shooter, but Cervera said he was a long-time employee of the Public Utilities Department. "There's no way to describe an incident such as this," Cervera said."Today is Virginia Beach's darkest hour," said Mayor Bobby Dyer.Follow along below for updates on the shooting.Virginia Beach vice mayor James Wood said the building where the shooting occurred is a three-story building that is open to the public."I think the thing that's gone through my mind and everybody else is we know these people," Wood told CBSN in an interview. "I don't say I'm in shock, I'm numbed."Wood, a former police officer, complimented the Virginia Beach police force for their response.Virigina Beach police chief James Cervera said at a late press conference that another victim had died on the way to the hospital, bringing the total number of victims to 12. Four people were taken to local hospitals, and Cervera said some other people had brought themselves to hospitals for treatment.The suspect used a .45-caliber handgun, Cervera said. The suspect, a city employee, was also armed with several magazines. Cervera saidThe suspect first opened fire outside the building, and one victim was found shot in a car outside the building, Cervera said. Four officers responded and engaged in what Cervera described asVictims were found on three floors of the municipal building.At least 90 people have sought assistance from the family assistance center. They are still working on making proper notification of the victims.Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse sent a message of unity on Friday, saying the city would not be defined by the tragedy."We will determine, going forward today, how we respond to our city. We will come together. We will show the strength of our city," Rouse said at a news conference alongside local police.At least 11 people were killed and six others were hospitalized after the shooting Friday, police said at a press conference Friday afternoon. They said. Chief James Cervera said the officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest and pledged to visit the wounded officer by the end of the night.Megan Banton, an employee who works in the building, told WTKR she could only think about making it home safe to her baby."I have an 11-month old baby at home and all I could think about was him and trying to make it home to him," Branton said.Sheila Cook, an employee at the courthouse in the building, said her coworkers didn't realize how close they were to the gunshots.she said. "Thank God they were able to alert us in time. If it had been 10 minutes, we would have been outside."The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they will be assisting local authorities with the investigation.Five of the injured were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one person was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, WTKR reported. According to a Sentara spokesperson, the patient at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is being air lifted to a trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.The extent of the injuries are currently unclear.Workers leave locked down building WTKR reporter Kofo Lasaki reports that people appear to be leaving one of the buildings at the scene that was on lockdown. It's unclear which building is being evacuated.The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive. WTKR reported that the building houses operations, public utilities and public works for the city. It is located in Virginia Beach's sprawling Municipal Center.after multiple people were injured in the shooting. They also advised the public to avoid the area.