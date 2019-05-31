Seismograph
© 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
The US National Tsunami Warning Centre said no warning has been issued for the coast of the western United States after an earthquake struck 40 kilometres off La Libertad.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a 6.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of El Salvador. The tremors were recorded at 6:03 p.m. JST (9:03 a.m. GMT). The earthquake's epicentre was registered at a depth of 65 kilometres.

There is still no information about any victims or damage.