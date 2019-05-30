Coastal areas are reportedly being evacuated after the earthquake struck off the coast, 40 km south of La Libertad, in the early hours of this morningA 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit El Salvador with coastal areas being evacuated amid a tsunami threat.The earthquake struck off the coast, 40 km south of La Libertad, the US Geological Survey said.Photographs on social media show a motorway completely torn apart with debris strewn everywhere.People reported feeling it in San Salvador, Santa Tecla, Usulutan, La Libertad, Antiguo Cuscatlan, Soyapango, San Miguel, Zaragoza, Sonsonate, and Lourdes, Solo Noticias reports.The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no warning in place for the coast of the western United States.The earthquake was initially reported as a 6.6 magnitude.One Twitter user said: "Just experienced my first 6.6 earthquake in El Salvador."That was so scary."Another said: "It's been horrible."There is still no information on whether there have been any casualties.