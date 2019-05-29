Under a severe hailstorm in Baia Mare, Romania this afternoon, May 28th! Report: @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/xTAu1230Tu — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 28, 2019



Strong gusts of wind with heavy rain and egg-sized hail hit the Romanian cities of Baia Mare, Zalau, and Fagaras. The hailstorm reportedly lasted about 10-15 minutes.According to eyewitnesses, the hail has lasted about 15 minutes. In just a short period of time, the land was covered with a white blanket of hailstones. According to local residents, walls shook during the storm.Hail was accompanied by strong wind, rain and lightning.