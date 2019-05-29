The hailstorm, which affected several regions of Romania, has damaged dozens of cars and caused serious damage to buildings.
Under a severe hailstorm in Baia Mare, Romania this afternoon, May 28th! Report: @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/xTAu1230Tu— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 28, 2019
Big damage to cars in Baia Mare, Romania today, May 28th after a severe hailstorm! Report: Jurnal de Vreme pic.twitter.com/Z99zXx0JFc— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 28, 2019
Major hailstorm in Zalau, Romania today, May 28th! Report: @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Mbd8TNm8j2— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 28, 2019
According to eyewitnesses, the hail has lasted about 15 minutes. In just a short period of time, the land was covered with a white blanket of hailstones. According to local residents, walls shook during the storm.
Hail was accompanied by strong wind, rain and lightning.