hailstorm
Strong gusts of wind with heavy rain and egg-sized hail hit the Romanian cities of Baia Mare, Zalau, and Fagaras. The hailstorm reportedly lasted about 10-15 minutes.

The hailstorm, which affected several regions of Romania, has damaged dozens of cars and caused serious damage to buildings.









According to eyewitnesses, the hail has lasted about 15 minutes. In just a short period of time, the land was covered with a white blanket of hailstones. According to local residents, walls shook during the storm.

Hail was accompanied by strong wind, rain and lightning.