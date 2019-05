80's one day, snow the next. Just another May in New Hampshire.I hope everyone had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. It's quite possible you're recovering from a sunburn, when temperatures in the Granite State were mainly in the 70's, and a few communities reaching the 80's. With a few relatively chilly mornings, a hike in the mountains required multi layers of clothing. If you were cold at 7am, you'd be sweating by 9 or 10.. According to WMUR News 9 , you can see the near whiteout conditions on top of the highest peak in the United States.Elsewhere, we're experiencing rain. Still. 80's one day, followed by frost and snow.