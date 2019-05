A heavy summer rain flooded the streets of Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday afternoon causing traffic jams. The subway and the main train station - Gara de Nord were also flooded as well as dozens of houses, according to Adevarul.ro. The emergency situations department - ISU Bucuresti-Ilfov had to intervene and drain the water out of affected houses. The most affected by rain were Bucharest's Districts 2 and 3 and the neighboring town of Pantelimon.In northern Bucharest, the rain paralyzed traffic on Petricani Road as the railway barrier broke.Bucharest was under a code orange for heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon.