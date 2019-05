© REUTERS / KCNA



Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to rekindle his somewhat stale bromance with Kim, hanging in the balance after their summit in Vietnam in February faltered and was further threatened by the recent seizure of a North Korean cargo ship by the US.Trump, on a state visit to Japan, which eyes hosting its own summit with North Korea,fired by Pyongyang "which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.""I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," Trump tweeted.on May 4 and 10., who accused Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions.Next, Trump complimented Kim's recent insult of his most likely 2020 Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. A connoisseur of petty name-calling himself, he apparently felt inspired by theto come up with a new nickname for him (while not actually spelling his name correctly).Trump didn't elaborate on the "signal" part, though it does seem in keeping with previous flirtatious statements. On several occasions, Trump has professed his affections, talking about "beautiful letters" from the North Korean leader, and once even saying that he "fell in love" with Kim.The feelings appear to be unrequited. At least publicly, Pyongyang has had few nice words for Trump's administration, warning the US on Friday that it would not resume the stalled denulcearization talks until Washington drops its "impossible demands."